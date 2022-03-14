Wyden, Merkley: Warm Springs Housing Authority Secures $1 Million Federal Housing Grant

Funds to rehabilitate rental units for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Central Oregon come from the American Rescue Plan

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that the Warm Springs Housing Authority has secured a $1.03 million federal grant from the American Rescue Plan to rehabilitate 11 rental units for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

“Tribal communities in Oregon and nationwide have been hammered by this public health crisis that’s magnified already serious housing challenges for their members,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified the Warm Springs Housing Authority has received these federal funds to strengthen quality housing opportunities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and I’ll keep battling for Tribes across Oregon to secure similar resources that help them weather the pandemic and its economic fallout.”

“This pandemic has made access to safe and accessible homes all the more important for any community,” Merkley said. “Tribal communities in Oregon and across the country have been among the communities most impacted by the pandemic, only exacerbating ongoing housing challenges. I am thankful Warm Springs Housing Authority will receive this critical funding to revamp and restore housing units for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. I will continue to do all that I can to secure resources and funding for local communities, especially Tribal communities, to help ensure access to safe and high-quality housing everywhere.”

The $1.03 million from the Indian Community Development Block Grant program in the 2021 American Rescue Plan that Wyden and Merkley voted for is to help eligible Tribes prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Safe and affordable housing is of critical importance on the Warm Springs Reservation,” said Tribal Chairman Raymond Tsumpti. “This grant will improve our ability to continue responding to disproportionately high COVID numbers amongst tribal members.”

A web version of this release is here.