W. 10th St. Stormwater System Installation

On Wednesday March 16, 2022 the City of The Dalles Public Works will begin a stormwater system main installation project.

The project will be completed in three stages:

Crews will pothole in the eastbound lane of W. 10th St. between Walnut St. and Snipes St. Stormwater system main will be installed at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Walnut St. Stormwater system main will be installed on W. 10th St. between Walnut St. and Snipes St.

The estimated time for completion of the entire project is two to three weeks, weather permitting. Work hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays and possibly during the weekends.

The purpose of this work is to install new sections of stormwater system main.

All modes of traffic will be affected in the work areas. Full and partial road closures will affect pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

Traffic controls will move through three stages:

The project will begin with intermittent eastbound lane closures on W. 10th St. between Walnut St. and Snipes St. Cones and signs will direct traffic to temporary lane adjustments for two or three days. Expect delays. As the work area moves to the intersection of W. 10th St. and Walnut St., through traffic will be detoured to W. 6th St. via Webber St. and Snipes St. The last stage of the project will require full road closure on W. 10th St. from Walnut St. to Snipes St. for up to eight days. Through traffic will be detoured to W. 7th St. via Walnut St. and Snipes St.

Traffic control and closures will remain in place until completion of each stage of work.

No parking will be allowed within the work area due to heavy equipment use and the location of the trench. No parking signs will be place on the curb 48 hours before the project moves into each work area.

Please proceed with caution in this area during road and lane closures. Please observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401 or call the after hours number at (541) 980-7703.