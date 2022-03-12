Teacher allegedly bites students over jar of pickles

A Polk County, Florida teacher is facing misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly biting two students over a jar of pickles.

The teacher, Rhonda Rice, told school administrators she was “playing around with students,” said a Polk County Public Schools spokesperson, according to WFLA.

“I think she needs to learn what she did and what she did was wrong,” said Kathy Toro, whose 15-year old nephew was one of the Bartow Middle School students trying to take the jar back.

“She just bit them on the forearm and, of course, they released and she was able to get the pickles but there’s other ways to do that,” said Toro.

The students reported the incident to school administrators, who contacted Toro.

Toro went to Bartow police to press charges in November, after which Rice claimed she just licked the students.

In the meantime, Rice, who has faced four previous disciplinary actions dating back to 2001, is no longer working at Bartow Middle School. She was placed on paid administrative leave pending a review.