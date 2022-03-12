New survey shows Americans are done with the five-day workweek

One of the biggest changes to office life as the pandemic eases is, apparently, that employees are done with the concept of the five-day workweek.

A new survey of 2,000 American employees commissioned by the HR software company Rippling shows that just one in 1 in 15 remote workers expects to be in the office five days a week from now on.

In fact, 35% say they wouldn’t even consider a job that didn’t offer remote work — and a whopping 76% said they’d apply for a job out of the industry they’re currently in if it offered a fully work-at-home schedule.

The survey also showed 77% of us are enjoying the flexibility of working without leaving our place. Fifty-four percent say they’re digging easy, and frequent, access to coffee and snacks, 51% say they like the extra family time remote work has afforded them, and 50% say they appreciate not having to get dressed up.

The same percentage agree their furniture at home is far more comfortable than those creaky office chairs.

That said, 39% say they prefer a hybrid work environment; just 24% are fully into solely working at home.

Interestingly, 50% of those in the tech field say they prefer a hybrid role, while 54% of people working in arts and entertainment prefer being fully in-office.

Also interesting to note: the survey revealed that 44% of those who are working from home find it’s affecting their work/life balance. Even though they have more access to their family, studies have shown remote workers find it more difficult to declare an end of the working day, since work is just an email or text message away.

