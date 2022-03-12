Interim superintendent will be Seattle Schools’ next leader

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools interim superintendent Brent Jones will be the district’s next leader, making him the district’s first Black male superintendent in decades. The Seattle Times reports the school board voted 6-1 to approve Jones’ contract at a special meeting Friday. Jones’ contract will last until June 30, 2024, and his annual base salary will be $335,000 plus benefits. Board member Leslie Harris was the lone “no” vote. She has said previously that she respects Jones, but didn’t believe enough community input was done in the search. Jones was appointed as interim superintendent last year after Denise Juneau resigned, a result of a strained relationship with the school board over the handling of the pandemic.