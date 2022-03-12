Box of human heads stolen from truck in Denver

Heads up! Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a box of disembodied human heads stolen from a truck in Denver.

Police say, an unknown suspect or suspects stole a blue and white box of human heads from the parked truck, according to TMZ.

The bizarre theft actually happened about a week ago, though cops are only now talking about it.

It’s unclear if the thief knew the box had human heads inside, but cops say it was labeled “Exempt Human Specimen.”

So far, no arrests have been made, nor are police sure what the suspect(s) might use the heads for, or where the heads are, er, headed.

Police are asking anyone who finds a box containing human heads to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.