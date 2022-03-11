Update: Shooting in North Morrow County

Update:

Caleb Beehler was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident and is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail. We would like to thank the good citizens of Morrow and Umatilla Counties for their concern and information. MCSO would also like to extend our thanks to Hermiston Police Department and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Original Press Release:

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Olson Road in the Boardman area last night. A 58-year-old man died on scene.

On March 9th at 6:31pm Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call from a woman in the Boardman area, reporting a family altercation, and that she heard a gunshot.

Law enforcement personnel from Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police Department and Morrow County District Attorney’s Office immediately responded. A law enforcement “Attempt to Locate” Bulletin was sent out to law enforcement statewide, advising of the situation and the suspect being sought.

Caleb Marion Beehler, 39 of Boardman is being sought as a person of interest. Beehler is 5’-10” and 175 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He left the scene in the family’s Red Chevy Cavalier, Oregon License Plate 058BLH. Caleb Beehler is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see this subject, or the vehicle, do not approach or contact him in any way, call 9-1-1 immediately. If you have any information on the possible location of Beehler or information that might be pertinent to this case, call Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317. Sgt. Scott Carter and Detective Matt Crowell are leading the on-going investigation and will possibly have further information to release at a later date.

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Boardman Police Department, Umatilla Police Department, Oregon State Police, Boardman Ambulance and Boardman Fire for their assistance.