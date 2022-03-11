Man arrested, charged with murder in woman’s disappearance

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Hermiston, Oregon, have arrested a former Moses Lake, Washington, resident in the disappearance last week of 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos. The Columbia Basin Herald reports at a news conference Thursday, Moses Lake Police Department Capt. Mike Williams said Hermiston Police officers arrested Juan Gastelum Wednesday evening. Gastelum has been charged with second-degree murder and rape of Cedillos, who was last seen very early March 4 celebrating her birthday with friends at Papa’s Casino in Moses Lake, Williams said. It wasn’t immediately known if Gastelum has an attorney to comment on his behalf.