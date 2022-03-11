Legislature OKs $64.1B supplemental budget, adjourns

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers have approved a $64.1 billion supplemental state budget and a nearly $17 billion, 16-year transportation revenue package. They adjourned their 60-day legislative session late Thursday, shortly before midnight. The spending plan cleared the House on a 57-41 vote following a lengthy debate, then quickly passed the Senate on a 29-19 vote. In addition to state funds, the budget uses more than $1 billion of COVID-19 federal relief funds. The vote came hours after lawmakers also approved a nearly $17 billion, 16-year transportation revenue package. Both measures now head to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.