Lakewood police officer not charged in shooting death of man

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A Lakewood police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop will not be criminally charged after prosecutors said Wednesday they deemed his use of force “justified and lawful.” Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett said in a letter to the Lakewood police chief that she will not file charges against officer Michael Wiley in Joquin’s death on May 1, 2020. The letter discusses what she says was Joquin’s “unpredictable and dangerous behavior” in running a stop sign on a busy road in front of police, bullet trajectory evidence showing the 26-year-old no longer had his hands on his head when shot and a handgun found near Joquin’s feet.