Family who lost home in landslide seek damages from Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A family whose house was partially destroyed in a landslide is seeking more than $5 million in damages from the city of Bellevue. John and Barbara Surdi say the city is responsible. Their home slid off its foundation and partially collapsed January 17. Their tort claim says an 8-inch diameter water pipe, which was owned and maintained by the city, burst and caused the landslide. It says the pipe was made of asbestos concrete and was more than 50 years old. They say those types of pipes are prone to cataclysmic failure. Their lawyers cited a city report from 2012 that warned Bellevue to replace the asbestos concrete pipes.