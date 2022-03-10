The Dalles Vision 2040 Town Hall

The City of The Dalles held a town hall by Zoom last night and 115 people attended the interactive meeting to give their opinions on what future improvements citizens would like to see. Here’s a sampling of some of the suggestions:



“Being able to support and provide resources to small businesses and use that to revitalize downtown…Recruit and retain medical professionals in the community, which seems to me a challenge currently…We’ve got a high school that predates World War II. We need some improvements in that…We need more affordable housing.”



The event was part of the city’s Vision 2040 plan, which began with a survey last fall that was answered by 429 people. A new survey that will focus on some of the suggestions made last fall and last night will be available on the city website from March 17 to the end of the month, followed by a city council work session in April, and approval of the plan at the May 9 city council meeting.



The most important takeaway was this from Mayor Rich Mays at the end of the meeting:



“I don’t know about you guys, but I’m sick and tired about hearing about The Dalles potential. So let’s take this plan and don’t let it sit on the shelf and gather dust. Let’s make it a reality.”