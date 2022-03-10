Fatal Crash on Hwy 19-Gilliam County

On March 8, 2022 at approximately 8:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 19 near milepost 35.

Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by Timothy Bushnell (31) of Condon, swerved across the southbound lane and rolled.

Bushnell was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. The two passengers, Dustin Hughes (30) of Spray and Justin Martin (31) of The Dalles, were injured and transported to an area hospital.

Hwy 19 was closed for approximately 4 hours.

OSP was assisted by Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.