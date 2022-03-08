Watch out for the road block…Oh wait, that’s a naked man!

A gated community had some extra security over the weekend when a naked man served as an unexpected road block.

According to PotamacLocal.com, authorities were called to the main entrance of a gated community in North Stafford, Virginia, after getting a report of a naked man in the street.

When they arrived, officers had to stop traffic coming from both directions as they worked to get the man into custody. During the process, the suspect, identified only as a 27-year-old man, kicked a deputy in the knee, injuring him.

The man was arrested and taken for a mental evaluation. He faces several criminal charges.