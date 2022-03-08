Paris fashion houses showcase designs inside top art museums

PARIS (AP) — From the dizzying heights of the Pompidou Center to the lofty halls of the Musee d’Orsay, Paris fashion houses showed off the city’s most monumental art spaces on Monday as they nearer the finish line of ready-to-wear collections. Guests watched as vibrant fall-winter styles snaked in between marble sculptures, avant-garde installations, and Oscar-winning celebrities on the season’s penultimate day. Stella McCartney was one of the first brands to stage a show atop the French National Museum of Modern Art. Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, attracted the stars, including actresses Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Connelly and Alicia Vikander to designer Nicolas Ghesquiere’s study in adolescent experimentations.