Mississippi has the lowest paid workers in the States, Connecticut the highest, according to new study

Where you work can directly affect how much you make, and according to a new study from Lensa, if you work in Mississippi, you make the least of any state in the Union.

According to their data, workers in The Magnolia State have an average per capital income of $42,129, but take in just $20.62 an hour.

By contrast, people in Connecticut have a per capital income of $78,609, and make $39.89 an hour — the highest of any of the 50 states.

Massachusetts ranked second, with Bay Staters making $78,458 per capital annually, and $39.71 an hour. New York ranked third, with $74,472 annually/$37.49 hourly.

New Jersey had the fourth highest paid workers in the States, making per capita $73,460 annually, and $36.60 hourly, while California placed 5th; Californians made $70,192 per capita on average, and $35.34 hourly, on average.

That said, those top five earning states are also some of the most expensive states to live in the Union.

On the other side of the coin, literally, West Virginia has the second lowest-paid workers in America, with its workers pulling in an average per capital salary of $44,994, and $22.02 hourly on average.

Other findings in the study revealed Alaskans worked the most hours in the country, tallying an average of 41 per week.

And of the 35 countries Lensa studied, Mexico had the most underpaid workers, pulling in just $7.64 an hour.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.