Holy, crap…lost iPhone found clogging toilet 10 years later

A strange banging noise from the bathroom pipes led a Maryland resident to find the iPhone she lost in 2012.

Maryland resident Becki Beckmann says she wasn’t quite sure where or when, but at some point on the night of Halloween, 2012, the phone went missing, according to the U.S. edition of The Sun.

“It was mysterious, but it was gone.” Ultimately, she said she’d had no choice and had, “replaced it, moved on, whatever.”

Ten years later, Beckmann and her husband began hearing a “banging sound” when they would flush the toilet. “Initially we blamed it on the toilet being old,” she said, “or the house construction being terrible.”

Beckmann’s husband took a plunger to the toilet — and out came the iPhone.

Based on the images of the recovered iPhone, it doesn’t appear to be in working order — the front glass is intact, but the rear has started to separate from the phone.

It’s not known whether Beckmann has tried to power it up, but given the condition of the back glass, not even submerging it in rice is likely to help.