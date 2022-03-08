Ahoy, matey you can’t park there!

Talk about ironic. Police officers in California were left stumped when a boat was found stranded in the street attached to a No Parking sign.

“Ahoy, you can’t park there!” the Irwindale Police Department tweeted over the weekend. “At least the captain was kind enough to anchor his boat to the street sign before he abandoned ship.”

The boat was removed by city crews and taken to a local tow yard.

Sgt. Rudy Gatto, a spokesperson for the Irwindale Police Department, said that the boat’s registration was four years old and it had not been reported stolen. A notice will be sent to the owner.