Moviegoers asked who was the best Batman — so far

While they may change their minds after seeing Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl in The Batman — if strong preview numbers are any indication — moviegoers say Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton have been the best Batmen so far.

This is according to a poll of 1,000 moviegoers in anticipation of director Matt Reeves‘ film, which debuts today.

Affleck, who portrayed the Caped Crusader in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and Zack Snyder‘s re-cut of the same, edges out Keaton by a vote of 31% to 30%.

Following close behind, however, is Kevin Conroy, who voiced the hero in the beloved Batman: The Animated Series; 28% chose him over Christian Bale (26%) and Adam West (25%).

And while George Clooney gamely admits to nearly killing the franchise with his much-maligned Batman and Robin, 23% liked him. Twenty-one percent preferred Will Arnett‘s voice portrayal in the LEGO animated films. Oddly, Batman Forever‘s Val Kilmer didn’t rank.

Millennials preferred Affleck’s Batman, Gen Xers were partial to Keaton’s, and Baby Boomers preferred West’s.

As for who was the best Bruce Wayne, however, Conroy topped all comers with 34% of the vote to Affleck’s and Keaton’s 33%, while West edged out Bale, 30% to 29%.

As for The Batman, 58% of respondents think Pattinson is “better-than-average,” with 25% saying he could become the best Bat.

As far as Catwoman’s portrayals to date, there’s a three-way tie at 29% between Michelle Pfeiffer from Batman Returns, Anne Hathaway from The Dark Night Rises, and Adrienne Barbeau, who voiced her for The Animated Series. Halle Berry came in fourth with 28% for 2004’s Catwoman, tied with Julie Newmar, who was replaced by Eartha Kitt in the original 1966 TV series.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.