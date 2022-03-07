Get your name out there…WAY out there

Maybe you don’t have the funds to take a ride on a Blue Origin flight with Jeff Bezos, but NASA is offering a different way to get yourself into space.



The space agency is inviting people to sign up to have their names included on a flash drive that will take the journey around the moon when the Orion capsule launches into space later this year as part of NASA’s Artemis I mission.



Those who sign up will get a “virtual boarding pass” featuring their name and details about the mission, as well as a QR code giving them access to NASA launches as a virtual guest.



Ok, so maybe it’s not as cool as a trip on Bezos’ rocket, but it’s still closer than most of us will ever get.