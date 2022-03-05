Stocks tumble around the world

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world tumbled Friday, and even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market wasn’t enough to pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, following sharper losses in Europe. Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation. For the week, the S&P is down 1.3% and 9.2% for the year. The Dow is down 1.3% for the week, and 7.5% for the year. For the week, the Nasdaq is down 2.8%, and 14.9%. for the year.