Joe Jonas to judge new music competition Becoming a Popstar

His brother Nick Jonas has been a coach on The Voice, but now Joe Jonas has his own music competition series.

As Deadline reports, the new show is called Becoming a Popstar, and it’s a collaboration between MTV, TikTok and Pepsi. It features eight rising stars who were originally discovered on TikTok. They’ll perform for the judges, who in addition to Joe include Latin star Becky G and dancer/choreographer Sean Bankhead.

The winner of the five-episode series will get their own Pepsi commercial, which will premiere during this year’s MTV VMAs, as well as funding and resources provided by the beverage company. Becoming a Popstar premieres March 24 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV and will air every Thursday afterwards.

Joe, who’s reportedly expecting his second child with wife Sophie Turner, is also busy with his band DNCE, which just released a new single, “Dancing Feet.”