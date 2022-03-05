China cuts economic growth target

BEIJING (AP) — China has cut its annual economic growth target to its lowest level in decades as Beijing tries to reverse a slump at a time when Russia’s war on Ukraine is pushing up oil prices and roiling the global economy. The country’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, said in a report to legislators that Beijing will aim for growth of “around 5.5%.” Li said achieving that requires “arduous efforts.” Forecasters say Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is likely to have little impact on China, though the energy-hungry economy might suffer from higher energy costs.