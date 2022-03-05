Amazon places bet on streaming, fast-paced music awards show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amazon has seen solid returns from its investment in streaming live sports, but its upcoming bet on the Academy of Country Music Awards is more of a gamble. The show will air exclusively on Prime Video this Monday night in a sped-up, two hour concert-like format without commercials. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, says the streaming service already has a large country music audience that they will draw in. Measuring the success of the show will be based not only on tune-in, but how many new subscribers sign up and how many stick around.