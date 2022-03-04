The joint was jumping…then it came crashing down

Three people were taken to the hospital after a birthday party involving 100-150 teens got out of control.

According to Colorado’s Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowners were hosting a birthday party for their 18-year-old grandson that got leaked on social media.

“I think it just got leaked around a little bit so everyone thought it was just an open house,” two guests tell KUSA. “People started just showing up,”

How bad was it? The home’s floor collapsed.

“It’s amazing that no one was seriously hurt or killed,” said Scott Richardson, special operations chief for SMFR. He said he’s never before seen a floor collapse in his career quite like the one his crews responded to on Saturday.

“It’s not the static weight of us just standing on [the floor], but if people are jumping up and down, and that creates what we call a ‘shock load’ to the floor, and then you can’t really predict what’s going to happen,” he said.