Study shows wine with dinner could stave off type 2 diabetes

If you’re debating having a glass of wine with dinner this evening, a new study out of Tulane University in New Orleans might just convince you to grab the corkscrew.

The study, which was based on data from 312,000 Brits who took part in the UK Biobank health study, revealed that those who had a glass or two of wine at mealtime were 14% less likely to develop metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes.

On the other hand, beer or hard liquor with meals increases that risk.

Evidently the difference is skin deep — that is, the skin of the grapes from which wine is made. Grape skin contains resveratrol and other elements that could keep elevated blood-sugar levels at bay.

Dr. Hao Ma of Tulane University said in a statement, “Drinking moderate amounts of wine with meals may prevent type 2 diabetes if you do not have another health condition that may be negatively affected by moderate alcohol consumption and in consultation with your doctor.”

Dr. Ma added a caveat: “The effects of alcohol consumption on health have been described as a double-edged sword because of its apparent abilities to cut deeply in either direction — harmful or helpful, depending on how it is consumed.”

Indeed, the headlines about moderate drinking have been all over the map in the past few years, and officially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that if you don’t already drink alcohol, it’s not worth starting just for the purported health benefits.