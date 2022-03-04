Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

NEW YORK (AP) — A musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage. Will Swenson has been tapped to lead “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it an unconventional musical. “It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful,” the actor told The Associated Press. Diamond, 81, is the singer and songwriter of massive hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.” Swenson says his Diamond was his dad’s favorite artist, and he grew up knowing every Diamond song. Performances are scheduled June 21-July 31.