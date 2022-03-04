He’s the GOAT!

A Virginia man accused of domestic assault is behind bars, thanks to police and a crime-fighting goat.

Henry County Deputy David Parnell “was investigating a domestic assault,” Captain Scott Barker with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office tells the Martinsville Bulletin, and “at the point where Deputy Parnell explains to the suspect he’s under arrest, the suspect flees on foot.”

Parnell chased the fleeing person through a fence line and across a field, at which time “A goat from the property joined Deputy Parnell” in the chase, said Barker. “When Deputy Parnell and the goat reached the next fence line of the field, the goat continued through the fence in front of Deputy Parnell and entered a wooded area,” he continues.

After the goat took over the lead in the chase, Parnell halted to survey the situation and watched the goat chase the man into the woods.

The goat and the deputy on the other side flushed the man out of the woods, and Parnell took the man into custody.

“The goat was returned to its owner by Deputy Parnell once the incident was resolved,” Barker said.