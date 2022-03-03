Oregon Psilocybin Services publishes community interest survey findings report

94% of respondents say they are interested in accessing services

PORTLAND, Ore. – A recent Oregon Health Authority (OHA) survey revealed that 94% of respondents would access new psilocybin services once they become available in the next year.

Results of the survey, conducted by the Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at OHA’s Public Health Division during January and February 2022, showed that of 4,421 people who participated in this survey, 4,162, or 94%, were interested in accessing psilocybin services. The survey also found that 660 respondents (15%) were interested in getting approval for a facilitator training program; 1,613 (36%) were interested in facilitator licensure; 982 (22%) were interested in manufacturer licensure; 903 (20%) were interested in service center licensure; and 226 (5%) were interested in testing lab licensure.

“Although the survey was administered one year ahead of when we will begin accepting applications for licensure, we saw strong participation from the community,” said Angie Allbee, manager of Oregon Psilocybin Services at OHA. “The survey findings, while preliminary, help us to better understand community interest in accessing psilocybin services, in licensure, and in training program approval. This is an exciting foundation to build upon.”

In addition, the survey provides important data on the demographics of people interested in seeking psilocybin services, training program approval and license types.

OHA will begin accepting applications for licensure in January 2023.

Oregon Psilocybin Services is charged with implementing ballot Measure 109, also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. It was passed in November 2020 and directs OHA to license and regulate the manufacturing, transportation, delivery, sale and purchase of psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services over a two-year development period, between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022.

During this time, OHA is building the new Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section, and working with the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board and Rule Advisory Committees to establish rules for the production of psilocybin and provision of psilocybin services in the state of Oregon.

Oregon is the first and only state in the U.S. implementing a psilocybin services program.

For the latest updates, subscribe to the distribution list at: oregon.gov/psilocybin

###

Everyone has a right to know about and use Oregon Health Authority (OHA) programs and services. OHA provides free help. Some examples of the free help OHA can provide are:

Sign language and spoken language interpreters.

Written materials in other languages.

Braille.

Large print.

Audio and other formats.

If you need help or have questions, please contact Meredith Rider at 971-341-1713, 711 TTY, or meredith.rider@dhsoha.state.gov.