City Council OKs ban on sale, use of fireworks in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland City Council has voted to ban the sale and use of fireworks in the city. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the unanimous vote Wednesday comes after a temporary ban in 2021 around the Fourth of July. Officials cited rising temperatures, drought and increased fire risk, all because of climate change, in voting for the year-round ban. Fireworks caused 44 fires in the city in 2020 between June 23 and July 6. Portland had 15 fires caused by fireworks in 2021 during a similar time period when the devices were temporarily banned. One of the Fourth of July fires, at the Heidi Manor apartments, ignited after someone threw fireworks in a dumpster. Three people died.