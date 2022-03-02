Woman discovers money left in abandoned bank account is now worth 100x the original amount

A Scottish woman is encouraging others to check their forgotten bank accounts after discovering her balance — the equivalent $3 — ballooned to $333 over 60 years.

Carol Allison, 74, who grew up in the Philippines, says she was a six-year-old visiting her grandmother in Scotland when she opened a bank account.

She said that her grandmother kept the bank book until she passed in 1969. However, it wasn’t until recently that she rediscovered it while cleaning her home.

“I was really pleased and thanked my grandmother, under my breath, when they told me I had [$333],” Allison told BBC. “They said it had continued to gain interest all that time. I’m now going to see how much has accrued in the other two now, it’s very exciting.”