No more extra credit? Schools rethink approaches to grades

Some school districts plan to continue the practice instituted during the coronavirus pandemic of showing leniency in accepting late work and assigning grades to curb a rise in failing students. This time it’s not because of the pandemic, but because of what it revealed about how students are penalized for hardships like a lack of support at home, work obligations or poor internet access. Advocates for years have advanced the concept of “equitable grading.” They argue grades should reflect students’ mastery of course material and not homework, behavior or extra credit. Some teachers argue the changes amount to lowering expectations and are pushing back.