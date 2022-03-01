State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — As lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, they are finding common ground in support of Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a rare bipartisan condemnation from Congress and resolve in defense of the Western-oriented democracy. This in a Capitol still largely shuttered from the COVID-19 crisis and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. When Biden stands in the House chamber for his speech on Tuesday, he may find that the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin has become the unifying force pulling the U.S. political parties toward common purpose.