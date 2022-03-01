Black female WWII unit recognized with congressional honor

BOSTON (AP) — The House has voted to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. The 422-0 vote late Monday follows a long-running campaign to recognize the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The Senate passed the legislation last year. The unit, known in short as the Six Triple Eight, was tasked with sorting and routing mail for millions of American service members and civilians. For decades, the exploits of the unit never got wider recognition — until now. Only a half-dozen of the more than 850 members are still alive.