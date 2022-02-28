Following Women’s Health Protection Act Vote, Merkley Vows to Continue Fighting for the Right to Make Health Care Decisions Free of Political Interference

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley—an original co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)—released the following statement today after Republican Senators blocked consideration of this legislation, which would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law:

“Politicians have no place in your bedroom or exam room. Period.

“The freedom to be in control of your own body is an essential freedom. I believe in a society where everyone—regardless of the color of their skin, gender, zip code, or income—has the same right to high-quality health care. Here in America, everyone should have the same right to make medical decisions about their own body, and to access the care they need—including reproductive care—free from political interference. It is crucial that medical decisions are made by individuals and whomever they may choose to consult—not by extremist politicians.

“With Roe v. Wade under assault from the Supreme Court, passing the Women’s Health Protection Act is an urgent and necessary step forward in our fight to protect Americans’ reproductive freedoms. Unfortunately, today, Republicans in the Senate blocked debate and decided they, and state politicians, should be the ones to make Americans’ health care decisions.

“Today’s vote is not the end of our fight. I will continue to work at this until we successfully protect access to the full scope ofreproductive health care.”