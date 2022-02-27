Tim McGraw + Faith Hill went to “cowboy camp” to prepare for 1883

If you’ve ever wondered how Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are able to ride horses and drive wagons so effortlessly during their scenes in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, the answer’s simple: They went to cowboy camp.

That’s because, as show creator Taylor Sheridan puts it, “There’s no way for me to inform them what this way of life is, you just have to do it.” So Tim, Faith and the rest of the cast showed up each morning and put themselves into real-life cowboy situations, with guidance from professional horse trainers.

“Cowboy camp was probably the most helpful thing in the world,” says Tim, who plays James Dutton on the show.

Learning the ropes — no pun intended — also forced the cast mates out of their comfort zone, and helped them bond with each other.

“We’re all doing this together. So we were all dedicated to it. And that’s been extraordinary to watch,” explains Faith, who plays Margaret Dutton.

1883 streams Sundays on Paramount+.