Senator Murray on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Nomination to the Supreme Court

(Washington, D.C.) – Today U.S. Senator Patty Murray issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s nomination of U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

“I look forward to meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as soon as possible and I applaud President Biden for this historic nomination—I previously voted to confirm Judge Jackson to the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and have been exceptionally impressed by her background, impressive credentials and singular dedication to the law. In particular, her background as a public defender, member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and daughter of public school teachers would bring a powerful perspective to the highest court in the land. It’s important to me that the Senate confirm a candidate who will uphold the rights and liberties of all Americans—especially given the critical cases that are coming before the Court concerning workers’ rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, tribal rights, and other issues that matter deeply to the American people.



“As with any Supreme Court nominee, I will carefully consider the judgment and qualifications of Judge Jackson for this lifetime appointment. I am ready to move as quickly as possible as the confirmation process begins in earnest and I look forward to a fair and deliberate process.”