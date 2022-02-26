Merkley Issues Statement on President Biden’s United States Supreme Court Nomination

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after President Biden announced that he would nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the United States Supreme Court:

“I thank President Biden for fulfilling his constitutional obligation to put forward a nominee to fill this critical vacancy. Ketanji Brown Jacksonhas an impressive record of accomplishments and hernomination is an historic first, ensuring that the highest court in our land will better reflect our nation as a whole.

“President Biden has done his part, and now it’s time for the Senate to fulfill our own constitutional obligation by providing advice and consent. I believe it’s crucial that the next justice understand the concerted effort being waged by the wealthy and powerful to undermine the political and economic rights of ordinary Americans, and that she shares a commitment to defend our founding Constitutional values. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson, reviewing her credentials and learning more about her vision for the Court.

“Filling a seat on the United States Supreme Court is one of the most significant responsibilities we undertake as United States Senators and I look forward to fulfilling that responsibility.”