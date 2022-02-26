Cantwell Statement on Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

SEATTLE, WA – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement on Russia’s attack on Ukraine:

“Ukraine is a proud and sovereign nation. Vladimir Putin ignored Ukrainians’ decision to live in a democracy and be free. Instead, Putin chose war. His invasion of Ukraine marks another very dark moment in the history of Europe.

“In the face of this reckless aggression, we must stand together with our NATO allies and respond with unequivocal and unified action.

“My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and the thousands of Ukrainian-Americans in Washington state. If you need help, please reach out to my office at (206) 220-6400 or casework@cantwell.senate.gov.”