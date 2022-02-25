Wyden Releases Statement on the Supreme Court Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement on President Biden’s historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court:

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, with more than a decade on the federal bench and distinguished service as a public defender and in private practice.

“At a time when the six Republicans on the Supreme Court are re-writing the law to serve the interests of the Republican party, from gutting the Voting Rights Act in the middle of the night to blocking public health measures in a once-in-a-century pandemic, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be an important voice on the Court.”

