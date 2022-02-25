‘I don’t want to die’: Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian civilians are fleeing after finding their lives at risk on the second day of Russia’s invasion. Yurii Zhyhanov woke to his mother’s screaming and found himself covered in dust. Shelling had struck their residential building on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. “What are you doing? What is this?” Zhyhanov said, addressing Russia and gesturing to the damaged building behind him. His weariness and shock reflected that of his country as people climbed out of bomb shelters, basements and subways on Friday to face another day of upheaval. Those who didn’t wake to explosions were roused by another day of air raid sirens or the news that Russian troops were advancing toward the capital.