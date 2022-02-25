Bill to help disabled OR students won’t pass this session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A measure that sought to help students with disabilities get an adequate public education in Oregon won’t advance during this year’s Legislature. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin said she received a call from Gov. Kate Brown Wednesday that her measure , Senate Bill 1578, would not pass during the 2022 short legislative session. It would’ve directed the Oregon Department of Education to more quickly investigate and resolve allegations brought by families of students with disabilities who say they are not receiving an adequate public education. Gelser Blouin said the bill was for students who have had their school days shortened, or educational experience limited due to decisions made by school administrators.