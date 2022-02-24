Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Thursday that Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. President Vladimir Putin unleashed Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. He deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions and threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere. The chief of the NATO alliance said the “brutal act of war” shattered peace in Europe.