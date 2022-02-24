GOP candidate Thielman resigns as school superintendent

ALSEA, Ore. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman has announced his resignation as superintendent of the Alsea School District at an emergency meeting of the school board in western Oregon. The Gazette-Times reports the superintendent made waves in January when he announced that at his direction, the school board had passed a resolution to return “local control” to the board and make indoor masking optional during the COVID pandemic. The resignation comes a week after three formal complaints were filed against him, alleging a hostile work environment, illegal firing practices and disregard for any viewpoint that is not his own.