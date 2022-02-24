CGCC Soliciting for Budget Committee Members

The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education seeks interested district electors in Hood River and Wasco Counties for consideration to be appointed to a three-year term as a Budget Committee member. Interested persons shall send a letter of interest with qualifications, telephone, and address to the Board of Education, Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 East Scenic Dr., The Dalles OR 97058. Deadline for consideration is March 14, 2022. Columbia Gorge Community College is an equal opportunity educator and employer.