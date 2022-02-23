Senator Murray Meets with Seattle Restaurant Owners in Continued Push for Federal Relief for Washington State Small Businesses

Senator Murray is currently pushing to secure additional funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which would cover all existing applications to the program that have not yet been met

Senator Murray : “Our restaurants are often the heart of our community. Making these businesses whole is really critical for our economy, but it’s also so important to preserving what makes Seattle—Seattle.”

***SEE PHOTOS OF THE EVENT HERE***

(Seattle, WA) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) joined local restaurant owners from Seattle at Terra Plata restaurant in Seattle to discuss the challenges they’ve faced, especially during the surge of the Omicron variant, and what more is needed to help restaurants and small businesses make it through the pandemic.

During the roundtable, Senator Murray noted that while provisions she helped secure in the American Rescue Plan have helped restaurants across the state stay afloat, there were still too many others who—through no fault of their own—did not receive the same federal support as other restaurants right next door. Murray provided an update on her efforts to secure additional federal relief for small businesses, particularly restaurants, and highlighted her other legislative priorities to support small business owners and workers—like efforts to strengthen supply chains and a federal child care policy to strengthen the Washington state’s workforce. Senator Murray was joined by Linda Morton, owner of Terra Plata restaurant; Donna Moodie, owner of Marjorie’s restaurant; Roz Edison, co-owner of Marination Restaurants; and Mike Fong, U.S. Small Business Administration, Region X Administrator.

“While it’s great to see the American Rescue Plan continue to make recovery possible for restaurant and small business owners in our state, the work is not done. Too many small business owners are still struggling—and for many, funds ran dry before they were able to get relief,” said Senator Murray. “Our restaurants are often the heart of our community. Making these businesses whole is really critical for our economy, but it’s also so important to preserving what makes Seattle—Seattle.”

“I don’t think it’s right that one business, one side of the street in Seattle, got federal dollars from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but another mom and pop shop just next door—just as qualified, that also got approved—didn’t get the money because the funds ran dry.” continued Senator Murray. “I’m working hard to reach a bipartisan agreement to make this right.”

During the event, Senator Murray underscored the different challenges currently hurting workers and businesses statewide—including inflation, staff shortages, supply chain issues, and more. While there has been significant progress in addressing these problems like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which will help strengthen supply chains, Senator Murray emphasized that additional federal legislation is needed to lower costs for families and build a strong economy for everyone that will put small businesses and working people first. Murray reiterated her commitment to pass fully paid for proposals that reduce costs for people across Washington state—from making child care more affordable, to lowering health care costs—and would help create opportunity and an economy that works for everyone.

“I understand the challenges small businesses owners are still dealing with are complicated: increased costs from inflation, shortages of everything from straws to chicken wings, a hard time finding wait staff and cooks, and so much more. That’s why I’m working right now in the other Washington on a lot of different pieces to keep building a strong economic recovery for every small business and every family in our state,” Senator Murray continued.

Senator Murray is currently fighting to pass the Continuing Emergency Support for Restaurants Act, which would secure an additional $48 billion in funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund which would cover all existing applications to the program that could not be met before funds were fully spent. This legislation is currently being negotiated as a part of a broader bipartisan legislative package to support small businesses.

“I’m grateful for Senator Murray’s interest in speaking with small business owners, especially restaurateurs. Our industry has been especially hard hit by the effects of the pandemic. Many of us have struggled to stay open, out of commitment to our communities, employees and our city…especially as we watched business after business close during the pandemic’s toughest months. Entrepreneurs, especially restaurant owners are extremely hard working and dedicated. We work in an industry with slim margins, and have appreciated the efforts that we have seen. Supporting our businesses and reinforcing our efforts will expedite our arrival at the destination: ‘new normal.’ Responding to the labor shortage crisis by providing health care, affordable housing for the work force and child care will keep our cities activated and hopeful,” said Donna Moodie, owner of Marjorie’s restaurant.

“We did receive PPP and we did receive RRF assistance and it has made a massive difference for our company. It has helped us in many, many ways – to stay afloat and keep our team growing. But regarding the supply chain, food costs have escalated dramatically. We are a protein-based menu, and the inequities of the meat processing industry and oligarchy of the meatpacking industry is escalating the costs on our side and eating into our already slim margins. So in addition to expanding the RRF and federal support, working to address inequalities of the protein supply chain would be a significant benefit to us because it would help stabilize and even improve our food costs,” said Roz Edison, co-owner of Marination Restaurants.

Senator Murray has been a longtime champion for Washington state’s restaurants and small businesses, and has pushed for provisions to support business owners through the pandemic. Murray helped secure provisions from the RESTAURANTS Act, including more than $28 billion to create a Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and other small business relief in federal aid packages, including the American Rescue Plan.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Washington state businesses have received more than $9 billion in federal relief. Over the course of the pandemic, Senator Murray has met with small business owners to discuss the importance of federal relief funding to keep small businesses in business.

###