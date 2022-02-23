NWCSD Announces New HR Director

February 23, 2022 – The Dalles, OR – North Wasco County School District is pleased to announce the selection of Sandra Harris as the next Human Resources Director for the District. Harris, who has been serving as the Principal at The Dalles Middle School since 2015, will take the reins on her new role this coming July.

A seasoned professional in education, Harris has held a number of advancing positions over the course of her career including, Middle School Teacher, Dean of Students, Principal and Administrator. Her experience in the field gives her a unique insight into the challenges faced by both teaching staff and district administrators.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time as Principal, but I am excited to help support the bigger picture and help build those relationships between our staff and the long term goals of the district,” Harris remarks. The District has recently begun the strategic planning process to help define the vision, priorities and goals for the coming years; Harris will play an integral role in this undertaking.

Harris holds a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Western Oregon State College and a Master’s in Mathematics from Portland State University as well as human resources course work through the Oregon School Personnel Association. She received her Professional Administrators License from Lewis and Clark College in 2006. Among her new duties, Harris will be responsible for recruitment, training and employee development, labor relations, teacher licensing and contract management. She wil