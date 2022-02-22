Oregon State Police & Local Public Safety agencies working several multi-vehicle crashes along I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande

The Oregon State Police along with several local agencies worked together throughout the night to get Interstate 84 open and cleared of vehicles. Troopers from the Pendleton and La Grande Area Commands along with crews from the below-listed agencies worked all night to get them over 170 vehicles out of the 1.75 mile stretch of the interstate. Uninjured persons who could not otherwise drive from the scene due to the blockage or damaged vehicles were transported to the Pendleton Convention Center for reunification. A local taxi company and a church provided vans to transport persons from the convention center to local hotels as needed.

A total of 71 people were transported from the crash scene to the reunification center via busses. Initial numbers collected were that there were 17 patients transported from the crash scene with an additional 2 transported after having arrived at the reunification center.

There are still several sections of Interstate 84 with extreme winter road conditions, so traveling is still hazardous. If you don’t have to travel, we recommend staying home. If you do have to travel use www.tripcheck.com for road conditions or to find an alternate route.

The Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center was activated for this incident. Several agencies worked together to coordinate this large-scale incident.

Oregon State Police

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Umatilla County Emergency Management

Pendleton Fire

Umatilla County Fire District One

Pilot Rock Fire

East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue

CTUIR Fire and Ambulance

CTUIR Emergency Management

La Grande Fire and Ambulance

Oregon Department of Transportation

Additional medic units from Union and Walla Walla County

Along with half-dozen tow companies