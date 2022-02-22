Columbia Gorge Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.—A drug trafficker known to frequent Hood River, Oregon, and other communities in the Columbia River Gorge, was sentenced to federal prison today after fleeing a traffic stop at nearly 120 mph, crashing his vehicle, and being found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and two firearms.

Jonathen Michael Martinez, 42, most recently a Portland resident, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on January 25, 2019, a Hood River Police Department officer observed Martinez driving an Audi sedan in Hood River. The officer recognized Martinez from previous contacts and was aware he had an outstanding arrest warrant. When the officer initiated a traffic stop, Martinez fled eastbound on Interstate 84 at nearly 120 mph. Martinez exited the highway, lost control of his vehicle, crashed, and briefly fled on foot before surrendering. His vehicle was found to contain more than 600 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin, and two firearms.

At the time of his arrest, Martinez was on probation for a state drug trafficking conviction. He has 23 prior criminal convictions for various drug, weapon, theft, and assault offenses as well as several for resisting, eluding, and obstructing officers during previous encounters with law enforcement.

On June 9, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a three-count indictment charging Martinez with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. On November 15, 2021, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Hood River Police Department with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Thomas H. Edmonds and Byron Chatfield, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.