Cantwell on U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team: “Significant Victory for Gender Equality in Sports”

SEATTLE, WA – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement on the settlement agreement reached by U.S. Soccer and the 2019 World Cup champion U.S. Women’s National Soccer team.
“The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team stood together in their lawsuit just as they do on the pitch, and won a significant victory for gender equality in sports,” said Senator Cantwell. “If bipartisan legislation is enacted, athletes representing the United States internationally in 50 Olympic and Paralympic sports will also receive equal pay and benefits, regardless of gender.”
Senator Cantwell is Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, which has jurisdiction over the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).
In July 2021 Senator Cantwell and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reintroduced the Equal Pay for Team USA Act of 2021 with co-sponsors Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY). If enacted, all 50 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports’ national governing bodies would be required, by law, to provide equal pay, benefits, medical care, travel arrangements, and payment or reimbursement for expenses.
The bill also requires the USOPC to conduct oversight and report on compliance with the legislation.
List of Organizations Supporting the Equal Pay for Team USA Act:
- Alliance of Social Workers in Sports
- American Volleyball Coaches Association
- Athlete Ally
- Center for Sport, Peace & Society – University of Tennessee
- Champion Women
- Equality League
- Geena Davis Institute for Gender in Media
- National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association
- National Organization for Women
- National Women’s Law Center
- Sports Fans Coalition
- The Female Quotient
- The Tucker Center – University of Minnesota
- Trajectory Women
- UltraViolet
- UN Women
- US Squash
- USA Curling
- USA Volleyball
- USA Water Ski & Wake Sports
- West Virginia University Women’s Soccer Team
- Women Win
- Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association
- Women’s Sports Foundation
- Wrestle Like a Girl
