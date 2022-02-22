Cantwell on U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team: “Significant Victory for Gender Equality in Sports”

SEATTLE, WA – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement on the settlement agreement reached by U.S. Soccer and the 2019 World Cup champion U.S. Women’s National Soccer team.

“The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team stood together in their lawsuit just as they do on the pitch, and won a significant victory for gender equality in sports,” said Senator Cantwell. “If bipartisan legislation is enacted, athletes representing the United States internationally in 50 Olympic and Paralympic sports will also receive equal pay and benefits, regardless of gender.”

Senator Cantwell is Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, which has jurisdiction over the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

In July 2021 Senator Cantwell and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reintroduced the Equal Pay for Team USA Act of 2021 with co-sponsors Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY). If enacted, all 50 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports’ national governing bodies would be required, by law, to provide equal pay, benefits, medical care, travel arrangements, and payment or reimbursement for expenses.

The bill also requires the USOPC to conduct oversight and report on compliance with the legislation.

List of Organizations Supporting the Equal Pay for Team USA Act:

Alliance of Social Workers in Sports

American Volleyball Coaches Association

Athlete Ally

Center for Sport, Peace & Society – University of Tennessee

Champion Women

Equality League

Geena Davis Institute for Gender in Media

National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association

National Organization for Women

National Women’s Law Center

Sports Fans Coalition

The Female Quotient

The Tucker Center – University of Minnesota

Trajectory Women

UltraViolet

UN Women

US Squash

USA Curling

USA Volleyball

USA Water Ski & Wake Sports

West Virginia University Women’s Soccer Team

Women Win

Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association

Women’s Sports Foundation

Wrestle Like a Girl

You can read the full text of Senator Cantwell and Senator Capito’s bipartisan plan HERE.